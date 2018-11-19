Sweet DreamsPolly Brown and Tony Jackson, famously covered "Honey Honey" by ABBA. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1977
Sweet Dreams
1974
Sweet Dreams Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Dreams were an English studio group who scored a hit single in 1974 with a cover of the ABBA song "Honey Honey".
Honey Honey
