Jobke Pieter Hendrik Heiblom (born 27 April 1991), better known by his stage name Jay Hardway (stylised as JΔY HΔRDWΔY), is a Dutch DJ, record producer and electronic musician from Drunen, North Brabant. He is signed to Spinnin' Records. He is best known for his collaboration "Wizard" in conjunction with his fellow Dutch artist Martin Garrix. The 2013 single became an international hit charting in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.