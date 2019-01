Amy Duncan is a Scottish singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has recorded four albums: Pilgrimage (2006), Story of a Girl (2007), Potential-Space (2010), Cycles of Life (2013) and Undercurrents (2016), which was released under her own label, Filly Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia