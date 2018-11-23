Amy Duncan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vzmzm.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b54f106c-5417-49e4-be74-c3316d1b3d0d
Amy Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Duncan is a Scottish singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has recorded four albums: Pilgrimage (2006), Story of a Girl (2007), Potential-Space (2010), Cycles of Life (2013) and Undercurrents (2016), which was released under her own label, Filly Records.
Amy Duncan Tracks
Fragile From The Storm
Alison
Steady The Bow
Song to Myself
Golden Fox
The Journey
Clearing
Pieces Of Me
Antidote
This Is The Road
Lost Balloon
The Good Life
My Silver Net
CONSTANT WITHOUT ME
The cycles of Life
Lights in Houses
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Amy Duncan, Lyle Watt
Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre Basement, Edinburgh, UK
9
Apr
2019
Amy Duncan
The Finsbury, London, UK
18
Apr
2019
Amy Duncan
St Mary's Space, Argyll, UK
19
Apr
2019
Amy Duncan
Market Bar, Inverness, UK
20
Apr
2019
Amy Duncan
Lochinver Village Hall, Inverness, UK
