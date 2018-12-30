TujamoGerman electro-house music producer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02w3ydp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b54f0842-5a48-4b6d-a8f5-8fa2cb23f9d2
Matthias Richter (born 18 January 1988 in Detmold, Germany), better known by his stage name Tujamo, is a German electro house music producer, who along with Plastik Funk and Sneakbo released the single "Dr. Who!", which peaked at number 21 on the UK Singles Chart. He also had a hit with Steve Aoki and Chris Lake, "Boneless", which charted at #49 on the German Singles Chart and #42 on the Austrian Singles Chart.
SWYW (Lights Out & Rosedawn Remix)
Tujamo
SWYW (Lights Out & Rosedawn Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
SWYW (Lights Out & Rosedawn Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
Steve Aoki
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cnjzw.jpglink
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
Last played on
Drop That Low
Tujamo
Drop That Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Drop That Low
Last played on
Boneless
Steve Aoki
Boneless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05102vw.jpglink
Boneless
Last played on
Riverside (Vicious Bootleg)
Tujamo
Riverside (Vicious Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Riverside (Vicious Bootleg)
Last played on
Boneless (Keys N Krates Remix)
Steve Aoki
Boneless (Keys N Krates Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Boneless (Keys N Krates Remix)
Last played on
Dr. Who (feat. Sneakbo)
Tujamo
Dr. Who (feat. Sneakbo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r0xvc.jpglink
Dr. Who (feat. Sneakbo)
Last played on
Make U Love Me
Tujamo
Make U Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Make U Love Me
Last played on
One On One (Brohug Remix) (feat. SORANA)
Tujamo
One On One (Brohug Remix) (feat. SORANA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
One On One (Brohug Remix) (feat. SORANA)
Last played on
Boneless (DJ OneF Edit)
Steve Aoki
Boneless (DJ OneF Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Boneless (DJ OneF Edit)
Remix Artist
Last played on
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teenwolf Remix) (feat. Sonora)
Tujamo
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teenwolf Remix) (feat. Sonora)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teenwolf Remix) (feat. Sonora)
Featured Artist
Last played on
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teerwolf Remix) (feat. SORANA)
Tujamo
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teerwolf Remix) (feat. SORANA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
One On One (Shelco Garcia & Teerwolf Remix) (feat. SORANA)
Booty Bounce x Gecko (Acapella)
Tujamo
Booty Bounce x Gecko (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Booty Bounce x Gecko (Acapella)
Blow This Club x Make U Love Me (Acapella)
Max Vangeli
Blow This Club x Make U Love Me (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx7p.jpglink
Blow This Club x Make U Love Me (Acapella)
WHO
Tujamo
WHO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
WHO
Drop That Low x Jack (Acapella)
Tujamo
Drop That Low x Jack (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Drop That Low x Jack (Acapella)
BOOM!
Tujamo
BOOM!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
BOOM!
Who (feat. Sneakbo)
Tujamo
Who (feat. Sneakbo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Who (feat. Sneakbo)
Last played on
Keep Pushin (feat. Inaya Day)
Tujamo
Keep Pushin (feat. Inaya Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Keep Pushin (feat. Inaya Day)
Last played on
Boom! (DJ Primetyme Club Edit)
Tujamo
Boom! (DJ Primetyme Club Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Boom! (DJ Primetyme Club Edit)
Last played on
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Tujamo
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Booty Bounce x Jungle Bae x Zomby Nation (W&W Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Last played on
SAX
LBL
SAX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
SAX
Last played on
Hey Mister
Tujamo
Hey Mister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Hey Mister
Last played on
Booty Bounce (feat. Taio Cruz)
Tujamo
Booty Bounce (feat. Taio Cruz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Booty Bounce (feat. Taio Cruz)
Last played on
Dr Who!
Tujamo
Dr Who!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3ydp.jpglink
Dr Who!
Last played on
