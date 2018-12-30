Matthias Richter (born 18 January 1988 in Detmold, Germany), better known by his stage name Tujamo, is a German electro house music producer, who along with Plastik Funk and Sneakbo released the single "Dr. Who!", which peaked at number 21 on the UK Singles Chart. He also had a hit with Steve Aoki and Chris Lake, "Boneless", which charted at #49 on the German Singles Chart and #42 on the Austrian Singles Chart.