Empirical British jazz quartet. Formed 2007
Empirical
2007
Empirical Biography
Empirical is a British jazz group, formed in 2007. The group performs original compositions with each member being given equal responsibility for the direction of the music.
The members of Empirical are: Nathaniel Facey (alto saxophone), Shaney Forbes (drums), Lewis Wright (vibraphone) and Tom Farmer (bass).
Their albums Empirical (2007), Out ‘n’ In (2009), Elements of Truth (2011), Tabula Rasa (2013) and Connection (2016) were toured Internationally.
Empirical Tracks
Indifference Culture
Celestial Being
Jebel Barkal (Coronation)
Non Verbal Language
Persephone
Driving Force
The Two Edged Sword
Initiate The Initiations
Fat Cat
The Prophet
Nathaniel Facey, Lewis Wright, Shaney Forbes, Zara Beyounes, Emily Holland, Sara Roberts, Kim Vaughan, Empirical & Tom Farmer
An Ambiguous State of Mind
The Healer (feat. Tom Farmer)
The Simple Light Shines Brightest
Scoffie (The Moody One)
The Element of Truth (Live At Maida Vale)
Simple Things (Live At Maida Vale)
In the Grill
Simple Things
Say What You Mean, Mean What You Say
The Element of Truth
Syndicalism
So He Left
Gazelloni
Blessings
