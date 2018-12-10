Empirical is a British jazz group, formed in 2007. The group performs original compositions with each member being given equal responsibility for the direction of the music.

The members of Empirical are: Nathaniel Facey (alto saxophone), Shaney Forbes (drums), Lewis Wright (vibraphone) and Tom Farmer (bass).

Their albums Empirical (2007), Out ‘n’ In (2009), Elements of Truth (2011), Tabula Rasa (2013) and Connection (2016) were toured Internationally.