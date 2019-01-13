Alesha DixonBorn 7 October 1978
Alesha Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Alesha Anjanette Dixon (born 7 October 1978) is a British singer, dancer, rapper, model, television presenter and talent show judge. She found fame in 2001 as a member of all-female R&B/garage trio Mis-Teeq. The group disbanded in 2005 and Dixon pursued a music career as a solo artist, signing to Polydor Records. She began recording her debut solo album, Fired Up, in 2006, but due to poor record sales of her first two singles, "Lipstick" and "Knockdown", she was dropped from Polydor.
In 2007, Dixon won Strictly Come Dancing. Her television exposure led to a successful comeback, which included her signing to Asylum Records, an offshoot of Warner Music Group. Dixon then released a second album, entitled The Alesha Show, in 2008, which received platinum certification from BPI in the UK and spawned four singles including "The Boy Does Nothing" and "Breathe Slow", the latter of which became her highest charting single and earned her a Brit Award nomination.
In September 2009, Dixon became a judge on the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, replacing Arlene Phillips. The replacement of Phillips by Dixon attracted criticism, as some questioned the extent of Dixon's dancing knowledge. In 2010, Dixon returned for the eighth series of Strictly Come Dancing and released her third studio album, The Entertainer. In January 2012, shortly after completing the ninth series and her third year as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Dixon quit to become a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Her fourth studio album, Do It for Love, was released in 2015.
- Alesha Dixonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05064ww.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05064ww.jpg2017-04-15T15:23:00.000ZAlesha shows Preeya her bhangra moves, talks about her music and Britain's Got Talent.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05064p2
Alesha Dixon
- Alesha Dixonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zz86h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zz86h.jpg2017-04-15T14:00:00.000ZAlesha talks about life after Mis-Teeq, being a judge on Britain's Got Talent and Bhangrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zz3tp
Alesha Dixon
- Alesha Dixon Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033042n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033042n.jpg2015-09-20T12:47:00.000ZAlesha blows the roof off of Radio 2 with a barnstorming live session!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03307v4
Alesha Dixon Live in Session
- Alesha Dixon begs Gary Barlow to let her join Take Thathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vf65b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vf65b.jpg2015-06-24T07:15:00.000ZAlesha Dixon plays Call or Delete with Grimmy!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vf65m
Alesha Dixon begs Gary Barlow to let her join Take That
- Alesha Dixon in conversation with Gerry Kellyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tw1tf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tw1tf.jpg2015-06-16T15:56:00.000Z"I want to look fabulous. Every girl does"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02tw22l
Alesha Dixon in conversation with Gerry Kelly
Alesha Dixon Tracks
Sort by
Breathe Slow
The Boy Does Nothing
Every Little Part of Me
The Way We Are
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Alesha Dixon
Live Lounge: Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018 - Alexandra Burke talks about Europe's Biggest Street Festival
-
Alexandra Burke talks about being the Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018
-
How do you stay successful after winning X Factor?
-
Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille
-
Alexandra Burke performs (You're The) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
Ex-Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle on why the split was acrimonious - and how she found out
-
Why did The Saturdays star Una Healy revert to using her maiden name?
-
Shane Filan and Nadine Coyle Live in Session
-
Sarah Harding tells Steve Wright about going solo