Exmoor Singers of London
Exmoor Singers of London
Tracks
My Song Is Love Unknown
My Song Is Love Unknown
Hail Queen Of Heaven
Hail Queen Of Heaven
Here I Am Lord
Here I Am Lord
He Who Would Valiant Be
He Who Would Valiant Be
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Thine Be the Glory
Thine Be the Glory
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Lord The Light Of Your Love
Lord The Light Of Your Love
Christ Be Our Light
Christ Be Our Light
