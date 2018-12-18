Anthony Rooley (born 10 June 1944 in Leeds) is a British lutenist. He founded in 1969 and directs the early music ensemble The Consort of Musicke, which continues to be one of the chief vehicles for his inspiration, among many other activities and interests. He has recorded extensively and continues to perform solo and duo repertoire with sopranos Evelyn Tubb and former partner Emma Kirkby.

Anthony was appointed York Early Music Festival vice president in 2008. He continues regular work as a visiting professor at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, where he is director of AVES - Advanced Vocal Ensemble Studies. Most recently he has been appointed a visiting professor at the Orpheus Institute, Ghent, under the heading "Developing a Practical Philosophy of Performance." In 2003, 2005 and 2007 he undertook four-month residencies at Florida State University, holding graduate seminars and directing productions. In 2003 this included a fully staged version of Semele by John Eccles; in 2005 a ‘first’ Conference on John Eccles; 2007 focused on The Passions of William Hayes.