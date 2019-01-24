Black Legend is a collaboration between Italian DJs and producers Enrico Ferrari and Ciro Sasso; plus British vocalist Elroy "Spoonface" Powell.

Black Legend's "You See the Trouble with Me" reached number-one on the UK Singles Chart in June 2000. The chart-topping version featured a karaoke re-recording of the original Barry White vocal by Powell. A follow-up single entitled "Somebody", billed as Shortie vs. Black Legend, failed to gain any notable chart success; however, it was a hit record in nightclubs worldwide.[citation needed]