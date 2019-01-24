Black Legend
Black Legend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b53ff131-c002-4c99-87a5-54e476db7ffb
Black Legend Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Legend is a collaboration between Italian DJs and producers Enrico Ferrari and Ciro Sasso; plus British vocalist Elroy "Spoonface" Powell.
Black Legend's "You See the Trouble with Me" reached number-one on the UK Singles Chart in June 2000. The chart-topping version featured a karaoke re-recording of the original Barry White vocal by Powell. A follow-up single entitled "Somebody", billed as Shortie vs. Black Legend, failed to gain any notable chart success; however, it was a hit record in nightclubs worldwide.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Legend Tracks
Sort by
You See The Trouble
Black Legend
You See The Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You See The Trouble
Last played on
You See The Trouble With Me
Black Legend
You See The Trouble With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv7v3.jpglink
You See The Trouble With Me
Last played on
You See The Trouble With Me (Armand Van Helden Edit)
Black Legend
You See The Trouble With Me (Armand Van Helden Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You See The Trouble With Me (AVH Edit)
Black Legend
You See The Trouble With Me (AVH Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr DJ (Something I Can Dance To) (feat. Phylea Carley)
Black Legend
Mr DJ (Something I Can Dance To) (feat. Phylea Carley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr DJ (Something I Can Dance To) (feat. Phylea Carley)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Black Legend
Black Legend Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist