Adrian Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Johnston (born 1961) is a British musician and composer for film and TV who resides in London and Samois-sur-Seine.
Free To Walk
Adrian Johnston
Free To Walk
Free To Walk
Steel Shank
Adrian Johnston
Steel Shank
Steel Shank
The Red Shoes
Adrian Johnston
The Red Shoes
The Red Shoes
Johnnie (The Lost Prince)
Adrian Johnston
Johnnie (The Lost Prince)
Johnnie (The Lost Prince)
Last played on
Lonestars
Adrian Johnston
Lonestars
Lonestars
Last played on
Tear It Down
Adrian Johnston
Tear It Down
Tear It Down
Last played on
I Am Not A Serial Killer (2016) - Organ Cue
Adrian Johnston
I Am Not A Serial Killer (2016) - Organ Cue
Gideon's Daughter (2006) - Gideon's Youth
Adrian Johnston
Gideon's Daughter (2006) - Gideon's Youth
Gideon's Daughter (2006) - Gideon's Youth
Orchestra
Last played on
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Adrian Johnston
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Orchestra
Last played on
A Game of Cricket, from the Orginal Soundtrack of Becoming Jane
Adrian Johnston
A Game of Cricket, from the Orginal Soundtrack of Becoming Jane
A Game of Cricket, from the Orginal Soundtrack of Becoming Jane
Performer
Last played on
Never Was a Child Like Him
Adrian Johnston
Never Was a Child Like Him
Never Was a Child Like Him
Last played on
