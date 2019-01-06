Stars on 54
Stars on 54 were a supergroup put together to record the song "If You Could Read My Mind" for the soundtrack of the 1998 film, 54, which starred Mike Myers as Steve Rubell, owner of the Studio 54 nightclub. The track was a house music version of the Gordon Lightfoot song, and reached No. 1 in Spain, No. 52 in the United States, No. 3 in Australia and Canada, No. 6 in New Zealand and No. 23 in the UK Singles Chart.
The group's name was a play on the Dutch hitmaking group Stars on 45 from the 1980s.
