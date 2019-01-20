Margo Rae Price (born April 15, 1983) is an American country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Fader has called her "country's next star." Her debut solo album Midwest Farmer's Daughter was released on Third Man Records on March 25, 2016. The album was recorded at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, and was engineered by Matt Ross-Spang. The album was recorded in three days. On tour, she is backed by her band the Pricetags.

In December 2018, Price received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.