Margo Price
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qwyxf.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b53b9322-7d65-4b17-ae4c-9190d347fcea
Margo Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Margo Rae Price (born April 15, 1983) is an American country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Fader has called her "country's next star." Her debut solo album Midwest Farmer's Daughter was released on Third Man Records on March 25, 2016. The album was recorded at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, and was engineered by Matt Ross-Spang. The album was recorded in three days. On tour, she is backed by her band the Pricetags.
In December 2018, Price received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Margo Price Performances & Interviews
Highlights of Margo Price's set at Glastonbury 2017
Margo Price
Margo Price performs live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections
Margo Price - Hands of Time
Margo Price performs live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections
Margo Price - You Told Me With Your Eyes
Margo Price Tracks
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
Mercury Rev
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
Hurtin' (On The Bottle)
Margo Price
Hurtin' (On The Bottle)
Hurtin' (On The Bottle)
A Little Pain
Margo Price
A Little Pain
A Little Pain
Heart of America
Margo Price
Heart of America
Heart of America
Learning To Lose
Margo Price
Learning To Lose
Learning To Lose
Weakness
Margo Price
Weakness
Weakness
Hurtin' (On the Bottle) (Radio 2 Session, 19 May 2016)
Margo Price
Hurtin' (On the Bottle) (Radio 2 Session, 19 May 2016)
Pay Gap
Margo Price
Pay Gap
Pay Gap
Proud Mary (Live from C2C 2018)
Margo Price
Proud Mary (Live from C2C 2018)
Learning To Lose (Live from C2C 2018)
Margo Price
Learning To Lose (Live from C2C 2018)
Learning To Lose (Live from C2C 2018)
Don't Say It
Margo Price
Don't Say It
Don't Say It
Do Right By Me
Margo Price
Do Right By Me
Do Right By Me
Nowhere Fast
Margo Price
Nowhere Fast
Nowhere Fast
About To Find Out
Margo Price
About To Find Out
About To Find Out
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T10:57:14
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
13:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
