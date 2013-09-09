Eric JohnsonGuitarist and recording artist from Austin, Texas. Born 17 August 1954
Eric Johnson
1954-08-17
Eric Johnson (born August 17, 1954) is an American guitarist, vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. His 1990 album Ah Via Musicom was certified platinum by the RIAA, and the single "Cliffs of Dover" won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.
Best known for his electric guitar skills, Johnson is also a highly proficient acoustic, lap steel, resonator, and bass guitarist, as well as an accomplished pianist and vocalist. He plays in many genres, including rock, blues, jazz fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical, and country. Guitar Player magazine has called him "one of the most respected guitarists on the planet".
Texas
Eric Johnson
Texas
Texas
Forty Mile Town
Eric Johnson
Forty Mile Town
Forty Mile Town
Cliffs of Dover
Eric Johnson
Cliffs of Dover
Cliffs of Dover
