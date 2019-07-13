Emily Elbert (born December 21, 1988) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Los Angeles, California. She has independently released five albums: Bright Side (2006), Proof (2010), and Alive, In Love (2011), Evolve (2013), and We Who Believe in Freedom (2018), as well as singles, "Letting Go", "Here and Now" (2016) and "True Power" (2017).

Emily was a member of Esperanza Spalding's experimental jazz and theater project from 2015-2016. The band toured internationally and recorded one album, Emily's D+Evolution. In 2019, she joined the band of songwriter Jenny Lewis. Elbert has also contributed vocals or guitar to projects led by Mike Gordon of Phish, Dweezil Zappa, and Leni Stern, and co-wrote Bruno Major's single "Easily".