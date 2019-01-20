Jesca HoopBorn 21 April 1975
Jesca Hoop Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica "Jesca" Ada Hoop (born April 21, 1975 in Santa Rosa, California) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, who writes and performs in diverse musical styles. She has released five studio albums of her own, as well as live, acoustic and dual albums with others.
Tulip
The House That Jack Built (6 Music Session 10th April 2013)
Phonograph (6 Music Session 10th April 2013)
DNR (6 Music session for Marc Riley 081216)
The Lost Sky
Angel Mom (6 Music Session, 2 April 2014)
Hunting My Dress (6 Music Session, 2 April 2014)
Pegasi
Hospital - 6 Music Session 10/04/2013
Money
Murder of Birds
Feast Of The Heart (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2010)
Whispering Light (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2010)
Murder Of Birds (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2010)
Food At Your House (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2010)
Ode To Banksy
Born To
Memories Are Now
Deeper Devastation (6 Music Session 29/11/17)
Animal Kingdom Chaotic (6 Music Session 29/11/17)
The Lost Sky (6 Music Session 29/11/17)
