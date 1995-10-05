Dick JurgensBorn 9 January 1910. Died 5 October 1995
Dick Jurgens
Dick Jurgens Biography (Wikipedia)
Dick Henry Jurgens (January 9, 1910 – October 5, 1995) was an American swing music bandleader and composer who enjoyed great popularity in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
