R5 was an American pop rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 2009. The band consists of lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Ross Lynch, Riker Lynch (bass/vocals), Rocky Lynch (lead guitar/vocals), Rydel Lynch (keyboard/vocals), and Ellington Ratliff (drums/vocals). Since releasing their debut album, Louder, on September 24, 2013, which peaked at #24 on the Billboard 200, they have toured across five continents. Their second album, Sometime Last Night, was released on July 10, 2015, and debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 in the US, and in the top 20 in five other countries. They have also released five EPs, eleven singles, and a live DVD.
In 2018, it was announced that Ross and Rocky would be pursuing a different project under the name "The Driver Era" All of the bands social media accounts under the handle "R5" were changed to "The Driver Era." Only Ross and Rocky are in The Driver Era.
