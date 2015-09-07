Ted Zed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbyl0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b52bc72c-0eb6-40ca-9211-d06f4085450e
Ted Zed Tracks
Sort by
I'm Gold
Ted Zed
I'm Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
I'm Gold
Last played on
Believe
Ted Zed
Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q75j.jpglink
Believe
Last played on
I'm Gold (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
Ted Zed
I'm Gold (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02s274v.jpglink
I'm Gold (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
Last played on
These Days (Den session)
Ted Zed
These Days (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
Give Me (Den session)
Ted Zed
Give Me (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
I'm Gold (Den session)
Ted Zed
I'm Gold (Den session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
Gold
Ted Zed
Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
Gold
Souls
Ted Zed
Souls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
Souls
Last played on
Alien Monday
Ted Zed
Alien Monday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbyl0.jpglink
Alien Monday
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/azgbc8
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-23T11:13:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s274v.jpg
23
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Ted Zed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist