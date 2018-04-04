Anthony PaterasAustralian composer and musician. Born 26 March 1979
Anthony Pateras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1979-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b52b8c64-ad42-4d84-9d19-9052afa6a1d1
Anthony Pateras Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Pateras (born 1979) is a composer, pianist and electronic musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Pateras Tracks
Sort by
iii
Stephen O' Malley & Anthony Pateras
iii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
iii
Performer
Last played on
Music In Eight Octaves (Excerpt)
Chris Abrahams
Music In Eight Octaves (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music In Eight Octaves (Excerpt)
Last played on
That Wasn't The Idea At All
Anthony Burr
That Wasn't The Idea At All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Wasn't The Idea At All
Last played on
Chasms
Anthony Pateras
Chasms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chasms
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: Brett Dean conducts Brett Dean
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh85v2
Maida Vale Studios
2016-04-01T10:55:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02t9wgk.jpg
1
Apr
2016
Be in the Audience: Brett Dean conducts Brett Dean
Maida Vale Studios
Anthony Pateras Links
Back to artist