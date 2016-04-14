Frankie Lee SimsBorn 30 April 1917. Died 10 May 1970
Frankie Lee Sims
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b52b5f02-4a2b-4b47-be57-f71785956326
Frankie Lee Sims Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Lee Sims (April 30, 1917, New Orleans, Louisiana – May 10, 1970, Dallas, Texas) was an American singer-songwriter and electric blues guitarist. He released nine singles during his career, one of which, "Lucy Mae Blues" (1953), was a regional hit. Two compilation albums of his work were released posthumously.
Sims was the cousin of another Texas blues musician, Lightnin' Hopkins, and he worked with several other prominent blues musicians, including Texas Alexander, T-Bone Walker, King Curtis and Albert Collins. Sims is regarded as one of the important figures in postwar Texas country blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Lee Sims Tracks
Sort by
Walking With Frankie
Frankie Lee Sims
Walking With Frankie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking With Frankie
Last played on
My Talk Didn't Do Any Good
Frankie Lee Sims
My Talk Didn't Do Any Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Talk Didn't Do Any Good
Last played on
Married Woman
Frankie Lee Sims
Married Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Married Woman
Last played on
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
Frankie Lee Sims
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
Last played on
What Will Lucy Do?
Frankie Lee Sims
What Will Lucy Do?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will Lucy Do?
Last played on
What Will Lucy Do (Lucy Mae Blues)
Frankie Lee Sims
What Will Lucy Do (Lucy Mae Blues)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will Lucy Do (Lucy Mae Blues)
Last played on
Hey Little Girl
Frankie Lee Sims
Hey Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Little Girl
Last played on
Frankie Lee Sims Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist