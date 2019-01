The Pack A.D. is a Canadian garage rock duo from Vancouver, British Columbia. Known for their explosive live performances and the ability to generate a massive sound with only two members, The Pack A.D. plays garage rock with an eclectic variety of genre influences including pop, punk, psychedelic, New Wave, and blues.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia