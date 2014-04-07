The Pack A.D.Formed 2006
The Pack A.D.
2006
The Pack A.D. is a Canadian garage rock duo from Vancouver, British Columbia. Known for their explosive live performances and the ability to generate a massive sound with only two members, The Pack A.D. plays garage rock with an eclectic variety of genre influences including pop, punk, psychedelic, New Wave, and blues.
Battering Ram
The Pack A.D.
Battering Ram
Battering Ram
Last played on
Haunt You
The Pack A.D.
Haunt You
Haunt You
Last played on
Deer
The Pack A.D.
Deer
Deer
Last played on
