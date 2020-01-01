Kenan Stacy Thompson ( born May 10, 1978) is an American actor and comedian. He has been a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history.

Thompson began his acting career in the early 1990s, and earned fame as an original cast member of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That. In this time, he often collaborated with All That costar Kel Mitchell. In 1996, they began starring in their own sitcom Kenan & Kel (1996–2000). Thompson is also known for his roles in The Mighty Ducks franchise, Good Burger, and the title character in the 2004 film Fat Albert.

He has received a Primetime Emmy Award from three nominations for his work on SNL, and is ranked at #88 on VH1's 100 Greatest Teen Stars.