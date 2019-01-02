Cowboy JunkiesFormed 1985
Cowboy Junkies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cowboy Junkies are an alternative country and folk rock band formed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 1985. The group was formed in 1985 by Alan Anton (bassist), Michael Timmins (songwriter, guitarist), Peter Timmins (drummer) and Margo Timmins (vocalist). The three Timminses are siblings, and Anton worked with Michael Timmins during their first couple of bands. John Timmins was initially a member of the band but left the group before the recording of their first album. The band line-up has never changed since, although they use several guest musicians on many of their albums, including multi-instrumentalist Jeff Bird who has performed on every album except the first.
The Junkies' 1986 debut album, produced by Canadian producer Peter Moore, was the blues-inspired Whites Off Earth Now!!, recorded in the family garage using a single ambisonic microphone.
The Junkies gained worldwide fame and recognition with their second album, The Trinity Session, recorded in 1987 at Toronto's Church of the Holy Trinity. Their sound, again using the ambisonic microphone, and their mix of blues, country, folk, rock and jazz earned them both critical attention and a strong fan base. The Los Angeles Times named the recording as one of the ten best albums of 1988.
Cowboy Junkies Tracks
Sort by
Blue Moon Revisited
Shining Teeth
Powderfinger
Blue Guitar
To Live Is To Fly
The Possessed
I Saw Your Shoes
When We Arrive
Sing Me A Song
Mountain Stream
All That Reckoning (Part 1)
All That Reckoning (Part 2)
Nose Before Ear
Missing Children
The Things We Do To EachOther
Thunder Road
All That Reckoning
Blue Moon
If You Gotta Go
Angel Mine
Sweet Jane
Misguided Angel
Anniversary Song
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Cowboy Junkies
Cowboy Junkies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Patti Griffin speaks to Bob Harris
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Word
-
Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapes