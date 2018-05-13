Side EffectA jazz/groove/funk-quartet from L.A., CA, USA. Formed May 1972
Side Effect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5209a1a-cae1-496c-8820-6adc8231efca
Side Effect Biography (Wikipedia)
Side Effect was an American disco and jazz-funk band, that recorded between 1972 and 1982. The group was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1972 by Augie Johnson who became their leader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Side Effect Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Lover
Side Effect
Midnight Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Lover
Last played on
Keep That Same Old Feeling
Side Effect
Keep That Same Old Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep That Same Old Feeling
Last played on
Always There
Side Effect
Always There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always There
Last played on
Spend it On Love
Side Effect
Spend it On Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend it On Love
Last played on
S.O.S.
Side Effect
S.O.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S.O.S.
Last played on
The Same Old Feeling
Side Effect
The Same Old Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Same Old Feeling
Last played on
Private World
Side Effect
Private World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private World
Last played on
Make You Mine
Side Effect
Make You Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make You Mine
Performer
Last played on
Always There (Yamwhoo Mix)
Side Effect
Always There (Yamwhoo Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always There (Yamwhoo Mix)
Last played on
Honky Tonk Scat
Side Effect
Honky Tonk Scat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky Tonk Scat
Last played on
Finally Found Someone
Side Effect
Finally Found Someone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finally Found Someone
Last played on
Playlists featuring Side Effect
Side Effect Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist