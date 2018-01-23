Graham Matthew Jay (10 October 1978 – 25 September 2003) was an English singer-songwriter.

Signed to EMI imprint Food Records in 1999, Jay released his debut album, Draw, in 2001. He died in the early hours of 25 September 2003 from a fall from his seventh floor flat in Willesden, London. A posthumous album Further Than Tomorrow was released in 2008.