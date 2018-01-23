Matthew JayBorn 10 October 1978. Died 24 September 2003
Matthew Jay Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Matthew Jay (10 October 1978 – 25 September 2003) was an English singer-songwriter.
Signed to EMI imprint Food Records in 1999, Jay released his debut album, Draw, in 2001. He died in the early hours of 25 September 2003 from a fall from his seventh floor flat in Willesden, London. A posthumous album Further Than Tomorrow was released in 2008.
Matthew Jay Tracks
Call My Name Out
Call My Name Out
Call My Name Out
Let your Shoulder Fall
Let your Shoulder Fall
Let your Shoulder Fall
Matthew Jay Links
