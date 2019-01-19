New MusikFormed 1977. Disbanded 1982
New Musik
1977
New Musik Biography (Wikipedia)
New Musik were an English synthpop group active from 1977 to 1982. Led by Tony Mansfield, they achieved success in 1980 with the top 20 single "Living by Numbers" which was followed up with the top 40 hits "This World of Water", "Sanctuary" and hit album From A to B.
New Musik Tracks
This World Of Water
New Musik
This World Of Water
This World Of Water
Last played on
Living By Numbers
New Musik
Living By Numbers
Living By Numbers
Last played on
Sanctuary
New Musik
Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Last played on
World Of Water
New Musik
World Of Water
World Of Water
Last played on
Luxury
New Musik
Luxury
Luxury
Last played on
