The New BirthFormed 1969
The New Birth
1969
The New Birth Biography (Wikipedia)
New Birth (also known as The New Birth) is an American funk and R&B group. It was originally conceived in Detroit, Michigan by former Motown songwriter/producer, Vernon Bullock and co-founded in Louisville, Kentucky by him with former singer and Motown songwriter/producer Harvey Fuqua and musicians, Tony Churchill, James Baker, Robin Russell, Austin Lander, Robert "Lurch" Jackson, Leroy Taylor, Charlie Hearndon, Bruce Marshall and Nathaniel "Nebs" Neblett.
The New Birth Tracks
Do The Funky Chicken
The Long And Winding Road
Honey Bee
I Wash My Hands Of The Whole Damn Deal
Dream Merchant
African Cry
I Can Understand It
Got To Get A Knutt
Kute Girls
It's Been A Long Time
Never Can Say Goodbye
Ain't No Change
