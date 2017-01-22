Boff WhalleyBorn 1 January 1960
Boff Whalley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5179ebf-37cd-4a35-b03b-d19090b9565d
Boff Whalley Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Mark "Boff" Whalley (born 1 January 1961) is an English musician and writer, who is perhaps best known for being the former lead guitarist for the anarcho-punk and folk band Chumbawamba. He is now a playwright and the founder of Commoners Choir who released their first album in March 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boff Whalley Tracks
Sort by
The Have Nots and The Haves
Boff Whalley
The Have Nots and The Haves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Have Nots and The Haves
Last played on
Boff Whalley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist