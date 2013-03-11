Dohnyale "Deni" Sharon Hines (born 4 September 1970) is an Australian solo artist who has been releasing music since the early 1990s, with chart success in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Europe. She is the daughter of Marcia Hines.

Hines released her first single with the Australian band Rockmelons with a cover version of the Bill Withers 1971 hit "Ain't No Sunshine". She then went to release solo material with the top five single "It's Alright" and the top twenty album Imagination (1996) which clocked in sales over 55,000 copies worldwide. A "remix" album, which included brand new tracks, became "Remix Your Imagination". Her third studio album was titled Water for Chocolate which was released on 19 August 2006 and features the singles "Water for Chocolate", "Son of a Preacher Man" and "5 Days of Rain".

In 2007 Hines recorded a successful Jazz album with Australian Jazz artist, James Morrison. The pair toured Australia to sold out shows.

On November 18, 2016, her fourth studio album "The Soul Sessions" was released worldwide, with the lead single "What About Love", co-written by Hines & Edward Said.