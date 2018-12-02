Glen DempseyOrganist. Born 1994
Glen Dempsey
1994
Glen Dempsey Tracks
Organ Voluntary: Chorale Prelude on 'Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland', BWV 661
Johann Bach
Noe, noe
David Bednall
Choir
Magnificat: Watson in E
Sydney Watson, Glen Dempsey, Chapel of St John's College Choir & Andrew Nethsingha
Composer
Choir
A Spotless Rose
Herbert Howells
Choir
Bogoroditse Dyevo
Arvo Pärt
Choir
There is no rose
Elizabeth Maconchy
Choir
Vox clara ecce intonat
Gabriel Jackson
Choir
A Prayer to St John the Baptist
Cecilia McDowall
Choir
The Linden Tree Carol
Reginald Jacques
Choir
Ach, so lass von mir dich finden, TVWV 1:1657a
Georg Philipp Telemann
Choir
Einklang
Hugo Wolf
Choir
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
James Burton, Glen Dempsey, Chapel of St John's College Choir & Andrew Nethsingha
Composer
Choir
E'en so, Lord Jesus, quickly come
Paul Manz, Glen Dempsey, Chapel of St John's College Choir & Andrew Nethsingha
Composer
Choir
Adam lay ybounden
Boris Ord
Choir
Chorale Prelude on 'Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland', BWV 661
Johann Sebastian Bach
