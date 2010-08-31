BayonFormed 1971
Bayon
1971
Bayon Biography (Wikipedia)
Bayon is a German band founded around 1971 in the former GDR. Its musical style can be described as a mixture of folk, jazz, rock, and classical music. Internationally they came to prominence with their musical contribution Stell dich mitten in den Regen to the movie The Lives of Others. The name of the band derives from the Khmer temple Bayon in Cambodia.
