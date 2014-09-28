Les ChadwickBorn 11 May 1943
Les Chadwick
1943-05-11
Les Chadwick Biography (Wikipedia)
John Leslie "Les" Chadwick (born 11 May 1943, Aigburth, Liverpool, Lancashire, England) is an English bassist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Les Chadwick Tracks
Journalists One
Helen Chadwick Group & Helen Chadwick
Choir
Composer
TC_Spring Rain
Matthew Bailey
Choir
My Mouth is Everyone's Mouth
Helen Chadwick Group & Helen Chadwick
Choir
Composer
La noche en la isla
Les Chadwick
Last played on
