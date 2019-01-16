Infernal (occasionally stylized as Infërnal) is a dance/pop group from Denmark, consisting of members Lina Rafn and Paw Lagermann. They made their Danish debut in 1997 with the release of the track "Sorti de L'enfer", and have gone on to international chart success in recent years. Their most successful single to date has been "From Paris to Berlin", which charted well in many European countries throughout 2006 and 2007. In addition to the original single, an alternate version was released in the UK titled "From London to Berlin", supporting England in the 2006 Football World Cup.

Infernal have released four studio albums, with the 1998 debut album Infernal Affairs reaching double platinum sales in Denmark. Their mainstream breakthrough came with From Paris to Berlin from 2004, and the success continued with Electric Cabaret in 2008, certified with double platinum and platinum, respectively.

Paw Lagermann and Lina Rafn have made a comeback in 2012 as a duo called Paw&Lina with the hit single "Stolt af mig selv?"