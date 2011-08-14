Booker T. LauryBorn 2 September 1914. Died 23 September 1995
Booker T. Laury
1914-09-02
Booker T. Laury Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence (Booker T.) Laury (September 2, 1914 – September 23, 1995) was an American boogie-woogie, blues, gospel and jazz pianist and singer. Laury worked with Memphis Slim and Mose Vinson but did not record his debut album until he was almost eighty years of age. He appeared in two films.
