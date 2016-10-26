Micaela SchäferBorn 1 November 1983
Micaela Schäfer
1983-11-01
Micaela Schäfer Biography (Wikipedia)
Micaela Schäfer (born November 1, 1983) is a German actress, nude model, TV presenter, disc jockey and singer.
She was Miss East Germany 2004, Miss Venus 2005, The Face of Campari 2005, and Miss Maxim 2006. She ranked eighth place in the first cycle of Germany's Next Top Model in 2006.
Schäfer is known for posing naked in various situations to attract publicity and has released an autobiography called "Lieber nackt als gar keine Masche" (German for "Rather naked than no shtick").
Micaela Schäfer Tracks
