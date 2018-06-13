Gabriele FontanaBorn 1958
Gabriele Fontana
1958
Gabriele Fontana (b. 1958 Innsbruck, Austria) is an Austrian operatic soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
Richard Strauss
6 Songs From Jucunde, Op.23; No 5, 'Das ist ein Tag, der klingen mag' [1853]
Clara Schumann
Proms 1984: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-18T10:32:55
18
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
