Queen IdaBorn 15 January 1929
Queen Ida Biography
Ida Lewis "Queen Ida" Guillory (born January 15, 1929) is a Louisiana Creole accordionist. She was the first female accordion player to lead a zydeco band.[citation needed] Queen Ida's music is an eclectic mix of R&B, Caribbean, and Cajun, though the presence of her accordion always keeps it traditional.[citation needed]
Queen Ida Tracks
1-10 Express
La Bas Two Step
My Tu Tu
