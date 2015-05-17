Parachute Band
Parachute Band was a Christian worship band from Auckland, New Zealand, formed out of the New Zealand-based Christian organisation Parachute Music. The band made pop/rock music and spanned over two generations of musicians.
Lord of the Heavens
SPIRIT COME
