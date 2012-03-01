ALT was a one-off band, featuring former New Zealand band Split Enz frontman Tim Finn, Northern Irish singer/songwriter Andy White and the frontman of the Irish band Hothouse Flowers, Liam Ó Maonlaí, that recorded and played together in 1995.

The band's name was created out of the letters of their first names. They released two albums. The first was the studio album Altitude, was recorded in Periscope Studios in Melbourne, Australia. It had thirteen tracks, and it included references and influences to the musical and cultural traditions in which the participants grew up. The second was Bootleg, a live recording from The Continental in Sydney, Australia. Both albums were recorded and released in 1994-1995.

They toured briefly around Europe after the album was released. Finn re-recorded an ALT song as the title track and first song for his 2001 EP, What You've Done. The ALT version is the second track of that EP. Finn also included his new take on the song in the Feeding the Gods album the same year.