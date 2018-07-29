Gabriel GrovlezBorn 4 April 1879. Died 20 October 1944
Gabriel Grovlez
1879-04-04
Gabriel Grovlez Biography
Gabriel Marie Grovlez (4 April 1879 – 20 October 1944) was an eminent French composer, conductor, pianist, and music critic.
