FrankeeDrum & Bass producer David Franks from London, currently signed to RAM Records
Frankee
Frankee Tracks
In My Head (feat. Karina Ramage)
In My Head (feat. Karina Ramage)
Nobody Cares
Frankee
Real DJ
Frankee
Stand Down
Frankee
Passing By
Frankee
Sanctuary
Frankee
Forget Me Not
Frankee
In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Frankee
Redlight (feat. Rothwell)
Frankee
Featured Artist
Meditate
Frankee
Black Heart
Frankee
Dead Head
Frankee
Skuttle
Frankee
Think For Yourself
Frankee
Dawn
Frankee
Romana
Frankee
Clap Your Hands
Frankee
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Jungle in Jamaica: Alric and Boyd
It took Matrix & Futurebound nearly three years to get in the zone to write their forthcoming new album on Viper
Rene speaks to Danny Byrd, The Upbeats and Noisia at Arcadia
"We gave him a Drum & Bass history lesson": Bad Company talk about the time they worked with Fatman Scoop
Roni Size talks New Forms
Drumsound and Bassline Smith chat with MistaJam
History of Bass with Drumsound & Bassline Smith
