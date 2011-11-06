Nigel Kennedy Quintet
Nigel Kennedy Quintet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4f9f3da-a8ff-4a8c-9333-ad740f9799d7
Nigel Kennedy Quintet Tracks
Sort by
Hudson's Ibitha
Nigel Kennedy Quintet
Hudson's Ibitha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hudson's Ibitha
Last played on
River Man
Nigel Kennedy Quintet
River Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River Man
Last played on
Shhh
Nigel Kennedy Quintet
Shhh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shhh
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5w5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-19T20:57:17
19
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Nigel Kennedy Quintet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sean Shibe: immaculate imperfection
-
Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Concert Orchestra
-
Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the heart
-
Nigel Kennedy performs his own homage to Mark O'Connor live in the studio
-
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Fallen Forest (Dedicated to Isaac Stern)
-
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Gibb It (Dedicated to Mark O'Connor)
-
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) -The Wind Cries Mary
-
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons - Preview Clip
-
Nigel Kennedy chats to Steve Wright
Back to artist