Eric Miller (born in Chicago, Illinois) is an American house music DJ, record producer and remixer. As E-Smoove he worked for a number of years with Steve "Silk" Hurley and Maurice Joshua, before he hit the U.S. Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1998 with "Deja Vu," which climbed to #16. The song reached #63 in the UK Singles Chart. His next U.S. dance chart entry came in 2002, when "Insatiable" hit #1. "Insatiable" was released under the pseudonym Thick Dick. It peaked at #35 in the UK. Both tracks featured lead vocals by Latanza Waters.

Also in 2002 he appeared under another pseudonym, Praise Cats. The track "Shined on Me" first peaked at #56 in the UK in 2002, but on the remix featuring Andrea Love, it reached #24 there in May 2005.