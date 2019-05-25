Christina Naughton
Christina Naughton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4f1ee21-ea73-4b1b-91b2-77162749f58c
Christina Naughton Tracks
Sort by
Short Ride in a Fast Machine (arr. Piano 4 hands by Preben Antonsen)
John Adams, Christina Naughton & Michelle Naughton
Short Ride in a Fast Machine (arr. Piano 4 hands by Preben Antonsen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Short Ride in a Fast Machine (arr. Piano 4 hands by Preben Antonsen)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist