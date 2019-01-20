Uki OvaskainenBorn 1975
Uki Ovaskainen
1975
Uki Lauri Aleksi Ovaskainen (born 1975 in Espoo, Finland) is a Finnish pianist.
Hanget soi (Singing Snow)
Heikki Sarmanto
Young Rascals from Harma village (Mina olen Harman Kankaapaasta)
Uki Ovaskainen
