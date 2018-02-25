BecaSolo electropop artist
Beca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4eee8a7-bd2c-45d7-8c24-abf9f108e50e
Beca Biography (Wikipedia)
Becca Schack, known by her stage name Beca (also Beca Dreams) is an American singer, songwriter, and producer from New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beca Tracks
Sort by
Hon Yw Fy Ngwlad
Beca
Hon Yw Fy Ngwlad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hon Yw Fy Ngwlad
Last played on
Back to artist