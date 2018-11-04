Dubtonic Kru
Dubtonic Kru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4eec505-469d-45bd-808f-fef6e132e5d2
Dubtonic Kru Biography (Wikipedia)
Dubtonic Kru are a live reggae band from Jamaica. After earning the title "Best New Band in the World 2010 - 2011" at the Global Battle of the Bands international contest and many other achievements, they performed in Ostróda.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dubtonic Kru Tracks
Sort by
Reggae Like Never Before
Dubtonic Kru
Reggae Like Never Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reggae Like Never Before
Last played on
Born Jamaican
Dubtonic Kru
Born Jamaican
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Jamaican
Last played on
Naah Give Up
Dubtonic Kru
Naah Give Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naah Give Up
Last played on
Naah Give Up
Dubtronic Kru
Naah Give Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naah Give Up
Performer
Last played on
Dubtonic Kru Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist