The Answering MachineFormed 2005
The Answering Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2tr.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4edc5ce-61de-4657-a714-b6f02b621eb1
The Answering Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
The Answering Machine were an indie rock band based in Manchester, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Answering Machine Tracks
Sort by
3 Miles
The Answering Machine
3 Miles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
3 Miles
Last played on
Obviously Cold
The Answering Machine
Obviously Cold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Obviously Cold
Last played on
Cliffer
The Answering Machine
Cliffer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Cliffer
Last played on
Cliffer - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
The Answering Machine
Cliffer - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Cliffer - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
Last played on
Emergency - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
The Answering Machine
Emergency - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Emergency - 6Music Session 05/03/2009
Last played on
Romantic and Square
The Answering Machine
Romantic and Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Romantic and Square
Last played on
Lifeline
The Answering Machine
Lifeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Lifeline
Last played on
My Little Navy
The Answering Machine
My Little Navy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
My Little Navy
Last played on
Animals
The Answering Machine
Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Animals
Last played on
3 Miles (Blueprint session version)
The Answering Machine
3 Miles (Blueprint session version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
3 Miles (Blueprint session version)
Last played on
Three Miles
The Answering Machine
Three Miles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Three Miles
Last played on
It's Over, It's Over, It's Over
The Answering Machine
It's Over, It's Over, It's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
It's Over, It's Over, It's Over
Last played on
Oaklahoma
The Answering Machine
Oaklahoma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2tr.jpglink
Oaklahoma
Last played on
The Answering Machine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist