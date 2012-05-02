Velociraptor12 piece garage band from Brisbane, Australia
Velociraptor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4ecc179-e9a7-48a3-afb0-77295b68920a
Velociraptor Tracks
Sort by
In The Springtime
Velociraptor
In The Springtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Springtime
Last played on
Sleep With The Fishes
Velociraptor
Sleep With The Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velociraptor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist