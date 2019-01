Ulrika Spacek are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2014 and currently composed of singer-guitarist Rhys Edwards, guitarist Rhys Williams, guitarist-keyboardist Joseph Stone, bassist Syd Kemp and drummer Callum Brown.

Edwards, Stone and White were previously members of Reading band Tripwires, with Williams having previously toured with the band as an additional guitarist and releasing material under the Viscous Liquid moniker.